PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Woonsocket man was sentenced today to two years in federal prison for participating in the distribution of crack cocaine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Bradley Dewalt, 30, was one of eighteen “Operation River Fork” defendants arrested during an FBI Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation in 2020, in Woonsocket, Providence, and Cranston. The arrests resulted in the recovery of six loaded firearms and more than a kilo of crack cocaine.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO