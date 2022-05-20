ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State's Tommy White breaks ACC freshman home run record

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

The hits and the home runs keep on coming for NC State freshman Tommy White .

He hit his 23rd home run of the season on Thursday night breaking the Atlantic Coast Conference's freshman home run record set by Florida State's Chris Diaz in 1998.

White was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy Award on Thursday and is now two home runs away from the NC State single season record. He is only three away from the NCAA freshman record.

NC State was dealt an 8-2 loss to Wake Forest on Thursday as the two teams began their three game series in Raleigh.

The two teams will be back on the diamond Friday evening with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Doak Field.

Comments / 0

Related
gopack.com

#Pack9 Earns No. 10 Seed In ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – NC State Baseball has clinched a spot in the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship and will be the No. 10 seed in the pool play portion of the tournament. Held at Truist Field, home of the Chicago White Sox AAA affiliate Charlotte Knights, May 24-29...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

Come Meet the 2022 Salamanders Team on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, fans will have the chance to meet this year’s Holly Springs Salamanders team. The free event will take place at Black Dog Bottle Shop from 6-8pm. Sal, the team mascot, will make a special appearance. Single game tickets for Salamanders games are now on...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Howser
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Dick Howser Trophy#The Atlantic#The Hits#College Baseball#Acc#Florida State#The Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Driver shot, killed and crashes car on North Carolina road

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy