The Read to Me Project, a nonprofit organization that helps under-served children achieve kindergarten readiness, announces Julia Foster as its new executive director. Out of a field of highly qualified applicants, Julia Foster became the top candidate with significant breadth and depth of nonprofit and leadership experience. Foster will take the helm on Monday, June 6th. Board Chair Jen Ortega Uribe says, “In addition to her leadership experience, Ms. Foster impressed the executive search committee during the interview process with her forward- thinking responses, strategic logic, and enthusiasm for Read to Me Project’s vision: ‘Every child enters kindergarten ready to succeed.’ We look forward to working with Julia to expand and deepen Read to Me Project’s literacy impacts on under-served children and their families.”

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO