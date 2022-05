Farmer’s Market season is right around the corner with the Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce says Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “New this year we have a market manager, Theodore Nelson, we call home the honey guy, and he is going to be there as a point of contact. You can get your vendor applications by contacting me at the Monmouth Chamber. That will run through September with a possibility of extension through October. One thing I am really excited about is our Recharge Teen Center. They have a garden planted and they are going to be providing produce to help fund more programming at the Recharge Teen Center. Of course, we will have our Hershberger Bakery back.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO