More lane closures, restrictions on I-10, US 60 this weekend

Another weekend, another round of closures on Valley freeways sure to affect some Maricopa drivers.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound US 60 Superstition Freeway remains closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive as the city of Tempe conducts pavement repairs after a May 7 water main break.

Westbound US 60 traffic will be directed onto northbound or southbound Loop 101, then motorists can use northbound Loop 101 to access the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to approach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix.

Traffic detouring to southbound Loop 101 can use the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to connect with I-10 in the Chandler area. This closure will be in place until Tempe’s freeway repair work can be completed. No completion date is available at this time.

In the Ahwatukee area, eastbound I-10 will narrow to three lanes near Ray Road between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed during that time.

ADOT is recommending travelers allow extra travel time and consider using other nearby ramps. In addition, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp from northbound 40th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday for improvement work.

