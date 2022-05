New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement today mourning the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “Our hearts are broken. In New York, our emotions are still raw from the senseless mass murder at a Buffalo supermarket just more than a week ago, and now we watch as our colleagues in Texas, the students they devote themselves to and their families, are forced to grapple with yet another horrific mass shooting. We stand with the families of those killed and the school communities affected by this tragedy.

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO