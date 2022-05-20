GPD investigating shots fired call on North St.
An investigation is ongoing at this time related to a shots fired call and a report of a vehicle striking a tree Thursday evening. According to the Galesburg Police Department...www.wgil.com
An investigation is ongoing at this time related to a shots fired call and a report of a vehicle striking a tree Thursday evening. According to the Galesburg Police Department...www.wgil.com
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 0