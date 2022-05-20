GPD investigating shots fired call on North St.

Galesburg Police investigated a report of Burglary to Bullis & Sundburg Insurance Company on the ground level of the Weinberg Arcade on Friday the 13th. An employee told police she left her personal office to show prospective renters an office space in the building. When she returned, someone had been in her office. She found a Casey’s bag with trash and food near her desk, and a coffee can containing several keys to the building to be missing. Police viewed security video of a male and a female suspect walking up the building’s fire escape about 40 minutes prior to GPD’s arrival. The female who was holding the coffee can full of keys in the video, was identified as 27-year-old Luz Carrillo of Galesburg. The white male subject had not yet been identified at the time of the police report. Luz Carrillo was added to the Galesburg Police Department’s pending arrest list and is facing a charge of burglary.

