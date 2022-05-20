ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPD investigating shots fired call on North St.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago

An investigation is ongoing at this time related to a shots fired call and a report of a vehicle striking a tree Thursday evening. According to the Galesburg Police Department...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Police Department’s Amber Schlomer named Crime Stopper’s Officer of the Year

The Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers Board on Tuesday presented Galesburg Police Officer Amber Schlomer with the Officer of the Year award. The four-year veteran of the police department was selected by the board due to her recent successes including involvement as the first responding officer in a homicide case as well as gathering social media data that lead to an arrest in an attempted murder case.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for burglary after stealing office building keys.

Galesburg Police investigated a report of Burglary to Bullis & Sundburg Insurance Company on the ground level of the Weinberg Arcade on Friday the 13th. An employee told police she left her personal office to show prospective renters an office space in the building. When she returned, someone had been in her office. She found a Casey’s bag with trash and food near her desk, and a coffee can containing several keys to the building to be missing. Police viewed security video of a male and a female suspect walking up the building’s fire escape about 40 minutes prior to GPD’s arrival. The female who was holding the coffee can full of keys in the video, was identified as 27-year-old Luz Carrillo of Galesburg. The white male subject had not yet been identified at the time of the police report. Luz Carrillo was added to the Galesburg Police Department’s pending arrest list and is facing a charge of burglary.
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate fatal shooting Sunday afternoon

A 19-year-old man died Sunday from gunfire, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island Police responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, the release...
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Bigelow shooting victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday. According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and...
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield Friday night. Allmon identified the victim as 41-year-old Francis Smithers of Springfield. An autopsy on Sunday indicated that Smithers died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained. The death remains under investigation […]
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: One killed in Bigelow Street shooting – Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities are releasing more details about a man shot and killed in Peoria over the weekend, as well as details about a sustained effort to save the man’s life. Authorities say Peoria Police got the Shotspotter alert around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block...
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash near Rochester

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who was killed in a car crash southeast of Rochester on Saturday. Allmon said the woman is 38-year-old Angela Rodems of Edinburg. Rodems was found at the scene of single-vehicle crash on Boyd Farm Road, lying next to a rolled-over Chevrolet Silverado […]
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Richardson pleads not guilty in preliminary hearing in Henry County Court

The man charged with the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial during his preliminary hearing yesterday (May 23rd) at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.22-year-old Daylon Richardson is charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist was struck and killed by Richardson while laying down spike strips to stop the fleeing Richardson on Friday, April 29th. Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun at the West Main Circle K in Galesburg when Richardson fled from police and headed north on U.S. Highway 150. A .40 caliber handgun was found outside Richardson’s wrecked vehicle according to ISP Special Agent Walt Willis who testified in court. Willis also testified that a cell phone recovered at the scene showed images of Richardson with a gun similar to the one found. Richardson also faces separate felony weapons charges, a felony cannabis charge, and a felony charge of “mob action” in Madison County, Illinois. A pretrial conference in Henry County is slated for 9 a.m. June 16, with a jury trial scheduled for the week of July 5.
WCIA

First responders: Woman dies in Rochester crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, at around 7:30 a.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire and EMS responded to a single-vehicle accident on Boyd Farm Road, southeast of Rochester.  First responders said when they arrived at the scene, they found a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck in a […]
hoiabc.com

Man found shot to death near Peoria High School

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria police are investigating after they found a man shot to death Saturday afternoon near Peoria High School, on the same day seniors received their degrees. According to Peoria Police information officer Semone Roth, at 12:28 PM, police responded to a Shotspotter alert in...
ourquadcities.com

Woman faces felony charges for Thursday shooting

A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she shot another person on Thursday. Dariuana Combs faces felony charges of Intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury – causing serious injury. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue...
ourquadcities.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night

Update: The motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday in a crash in Davenport has been identified as 56-year-old Davenport resident Michael Vickers, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Earlier: A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. About...
WCIA

Coroner: Man dies after hit by train in Springfield

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 41-year-old Springfield man after he was hit by a train. The coroner said his office responded to an incident that happened last night. According to him, a pedestrian was hit by a train in the area of North Ninth […]
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Milan man dead in Monmouth shooting

Police in Monmouth are actively investigating a Monday night shooting that resulted in a Rock Island County man’s death. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers responded to the 300-block of South 9th Street at around 7:02 for a reported shooting. Details of the incident are unclear but police...
KWQC

Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night. Police say the victim is 56-year-old Michael Vickers of Davenport, and the investigation is still ongoing. Vickers was transported to Genesis Hospitals where the motorcycle driver died from crash-related injuries. Officials...
ourquadcities.com

One person shot Thursday evening; police at scene

A 38-year-old man was shot about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood Estates, 7171 W. 60th St., Davenport, just off Interstate 280. The shooting happened during a “verbal altercation,” police said in a news release. Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, the release...
