ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Elks Recognize Outstanding Citizens

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yG74E_0fksdBhY00

The lodge held its awards night on April 21

ATASCADERO — On April 21, Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 held a celebratory dinner where the Elks awarded citizens, officers, volunteers, and members with awards.

“These officers and volunteers, they don’t know that they’ve been chosen, so it’s a big surprise the night of the awards night,” said Exalted Ruler Susan Marple of the night’s festivities. “We also recognized our members for their years of membership with the lodge.”

The Atascadero Elks recognized Rick Terra, who owns Terra Paints in Atascadero, as the Elks Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

“He does so much for the community and helping organizations, and he’s always helped us when we’ve needed something, even at the last minute,” Marple said. “He will jump through hoops to help us with paints or improvement-type items. He’s very generous, so we thought he was most deserving.”

Past Exalted Ruler Kevin Matherly was awarded Elks Volunteer of the Year.

“Kevin will step up and help with anything,” added Marple. “Regardless of the task, you can call Kevin. He will help set the lodge; he’ll help barbecue; he’ll help you whenever you need help.”

Lodge Treasurer Kris Pimentel was awarded Elks Officer of the Year for her work over the past 12 months.

“She is our lodge treasurer, and Elks have changed our accounting system, so we had to revamp the whole accounting system,” Marple said. “It’s computerized, and she was on it. She’s very knowledgeable; it took a lot of time and effort on her part. We thought she would be the most deserving of that award.”

Linda Strickland was also acknowledged with the Outstanding Service Award, and Dan Cooper received Outstanding Member at the yearly awards ceremony.

Pins were also handed out to Elk members who attended the awards ceremony, celebrating their years of being a part of the Elks.

“We had an individual that had 55 years who wasn’t able to make it, so we awarded Years of Membership pins to members of 10 years all the way up to 55,” said Marple.

The pins were awarded to Jim Wood, 45 years; Floyd Lowe, Ken Morgan, PER, Dennis Nanninga, and Ben Mendoza Jr., 35 years; Wes Womble, 30 years; Kris Pimentel, 20 years; Warren Anderson, Michael Davido, Dennis Jaehnig, Chuck Slattery, Robert Strickland and Steve Taft, 15 years; and Kaye Bruns, 10 years.

“It’s another way of us recognizing people for their efforts and their generosity. And our members for their years of service,” added Marple about the night.

Congratulations to the Elks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5U1A_0fksdBhY00
Kris Pimentel was awarded Elks Officer of the Year at the lodge’s awards dinner. Contributed Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnNIF_0fksdBhY00
Past Exalted Ruler Kevin Matherly was awarded Elks Volunteer of the Year at the lodge’s awards dinner. Contributed Photo

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

New Bakersfield shopping cart ordinance approved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City leaders in Bakersfield discussed the issue of shopping carts littering our neighborhoods and community. They voted to have property owners and businesses implement shopping cart retrieval plans. A new shopping cart ordinance is coming to Bakersfield. This is to keep shopping carts on the property and outside neighborhoods. An important […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Atascadero News

Children Art Camps offered this summer

ATASCADERO — Keshet Lavoux Children’s Art Studio is providing Children’s Art Camps this summer. The camps will be offered from June 13 thru July 21 and are located at artist Keshet Lavoux’s Atascadero home. The art camps will go from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | The Wimp Versus the Wanker at High Noon?

This edition of Angry Poodle was originally emailed to subscribers on May 21, 2022. To receive Nick Welsh’s award-winning column in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Barring divine intervention, or perhaps some common sense, there will be no dueling discussion between the two candidates—incumbent Susan Salcido, the wunderkind...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
syvnews.com

Lompoc must lay groundwork for over 2,200 new homes, state says

Lompoc officials last week began the yearlong task of updating the city's housing element, including providing space, zoning and easier paths to the development of 2,248 new homes, as required by state law. “This does not mean the city builds it. The city does not build housing. This is just...
LOMPOC, CA
The Atascadero News

AUSD Celebrates Retirees of the 2021-2022 School Year

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) met for their regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. following their 6 p.m. Closed Session. The board meeting started with Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Curt Eichperger giving recognition to the 2022 AUSD Retirees. A total of 19 teachers and classified staff were thanked for their years of service spanning two to 38 years with the district.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Volunteers#The Atascadero Elks#Terra Paints#Elks Volunteer
kprl.com

No Monkey Pox in SLO 05.23.2022

Dr. Penny Borenstein reports there are no known cases of monkey pox in San Luis Obispo. And there are no cases in California. Only one case of the rare African disease reported in the US, and it’s in Massachusetts. Monkey pox is not as contagious as small pox. But...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Do not vote for Geoff Auslen, the owner of Glenn’s repair

SLO County supervisor candidate Geoff Auslen has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the rudest business owners in Atascadero. An issue that voters need to consider when choosing who to elect in the June election. As the owner of Glenn’s Repair & Rental, Auslen works as a small...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 Fiesta Poster and Pin Unveiled

“The entire community is represented”, 2022 Fiesta La Presidente Maria Cabrera said as she unveiled the 2022 Old Spanish Days Poster and Pin before a large gathering at Saturday’s La Primavera celebration held at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. The poster is a joyful scene painted in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 10-16

Pauline Blackwell, age 88, a resident of Cambria, passed away on May 10. Raymond Borden, age 87, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on May 16. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
CAMBRIA, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy