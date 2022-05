The Bears have been adamant all offseason that 2022 is a blank slate for Eddie Jackson. Matt Eberflus isn’t worried about the poor tackling which drew the ire of fans early last season. The new defensive staff isn’t going to focus on his spectacular 2018 season either. They’re simply going to try to find what he does best, and put him in the best position to play to those strengths, just like they would with any other player.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO