A new gourmet store offers a taste of specialty food products in Southwest Florida. The Farm Stand launched this spring and hosts its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at 11308 Bonita Beach Road SE, Suite 105, in Bonita Springs. The grand opening this weekend will feature tastings of wines and craft beer, as well as the sampling of products owner David McCone makes himself — such as pimento cheese, jams, mustards and pickles — “really unique stuff you can’t find anywhere else,” he said.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO