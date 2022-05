Information has been released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency regarding a wreck involving a motorcycle that occurred last Friday (May 20th) in DeKalb County. At around 3:00 that afternoon, 53 year old Rita Diana York of Calhoun, Georgia – was seriously injured, when the 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle that she was riding on, left the roadway and crashed. The driver of the bike, Jason W. Johns, 47 from Resaca, Georgia, was unhurt. York was taken from the scene by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment after the wreck, but passed away Monday (May 23rd) due to her injuries.

CALHOUN, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO