ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Retired NC officer injured in line of duty receives $10,000 grant

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUy7g_0fkscCgu00

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad police officer who was injured in the line of duty is receiving recognition for his inspirational recovery.

On Feb. 21, 2021, K9 Officer Sean Houle was giving another person a ride home when he says he attempted to arrest a suspect he saw that was known to KPD. After a struggle, he was shot in the face, arm and hand.

He was rushed to the hospital where he would undergo months of serious surgeries.

He underwent multiple surgeries and therapies, and the nature of his injuries forced him to medically retire with his K-9 Jax by his side.

NC officer reflects one year after being shot

“The first bullet went in my face here around my jaw area. It severed my carotid artery. So I was rapidly bleeding out. It also caused me to have a pretty large stroke on [the right] side of my brain which there’s brain damage there as a result of,” he told FOX8 during his recovery .

Running 4 Heroes, Inc. announced on their Facebook page they said that they continue to “keep K9 Officer II Sean Houle in our prayers” and they announced that Houle was selected as the organization’s May 2022 recipient of a $10,000 “Injured First Responder” grant.

According to their post, Running 4 Heroes has been able to award over $275,000 in funding to over 30 responders since January of 2020.

The Running 4 Heroes CEO will be in North Carolina in early June to present Officer Houle with his grant.

Recently, Sean was in Rockingham County, assisting with tornado recovery .

You can read our full coverage of Sean’s inspiring recovery here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Teen charged after North Carolina student slashed with knife

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing charges after deputies said he cut a classmate. Guilford County deputies said that a juvenile is charged with aggravated assault after cutting another student at Ragsdale High School. The student slashed a classmate with a knife last week. The student had to get stitches. Deputies said […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
State
North Carolina State
Kernersville, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Police charge North Carolina school bus driver with DWI

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina school bus driver is charged with driving while impaired after an accident in which a construction worker was hit. News outlets report Raleigh police responded to a report late Friday morning of an accident west of downtown. There were no children on the bus, but police said the bus hit a construction worker, who suffered injuries to his legs. Officers charged the bus driver with operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle. The driver has been removed from driving duties for the Wake County Public School System and is suspended pending an investigation.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 person shot during ‘road rage’ fight in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A road rage shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to the Graham Police Department. At 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Main Street and Ivey Road. Police say a “road rage” incident prompted two drivers to pull over near […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Duty#Nc#Wghp#Triad#Running 4 Heroes#Rocking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

VA visit saves veteran from tornado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in Harrisburg are cleaning up Tuesday after a tornado ripped through Monday afternoon toppling trees and sending them crashing onto homes. The tornado damaged ten homes in the Camelot neighborhood of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County.              “I saw the rain going sideways one direction and then it turned and […]
HARRISBURG, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Police Say Unconscious Driver Found In Stolen Vehicle Arrested

ASHEBORO N.C. – Police say they arrested a driver found unconscious in a stolen vehicle sitting in traffic in Trinity last week. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21st, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Meadowbrook Dr. and NC-62 in Trinity, A 911 caller reported an unconscious driver in a vehicle blocking traffic.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy