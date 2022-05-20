ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 23, 2022 Observer Newsletter: Sasha Banks & Naomi walk out of Raw, Ric Flair returning to the ring

By Dave Meltzer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado, 30) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu, 34) walked out during the 5/16 Raw show in Norfolk, VA where they were supposed to be in a six-way main...

PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
Wrestling World

Why was Sasha Banks so furious?

As we saw during the Wrestlemania 38 card, Sasha Banks and Naomi teamed up in a multi tag team match valid for the WWE main roster women's couple titles, which in the end was won by the two girls. After a few weeks of reign, however, a sensational twist hit WWE Universe fans and colleagues of the two, when both Sasha and Naomi left the backstage of Monday Night Raw, even leaving their belts in John's office.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Us Weekly

Stephanie McMahon and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s Family Album With Daughters Aurora, Murphy and Vaughn: Photos

Wrestling royalty! Since Stephanie McMahon married Paul “Triple H” Levesque, they’ve expanded their family and become proud girl parents. “My eldest daughter has already started training and I would encourage them to follow their passion and whatever they believe in as long as they work hard at it,” McMahon said of Aurora, born in 2006, […]
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Called Out By Other Wrestlers For Preaching Anti-Homosexuality

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) asked his Twitter followers to “rise up” against abortion and homosexuality on Monday. Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo In Wake Of Sasha Banks & Naomi Suspensions

Dolph Ziggler has seemingly expressed his support for Naomi. Dolph Ziggler has joined the long list of both current and former WWE superstars to seemingly be Team Naomi and Sasha Banks following the indefinite suspensions. The former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion took to Twitter to share a photo of...
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
NASHVILLE, TN
Financial World

Sasha Banks furious about the canceled match due to Ronda Rousey

Dave Meltzer wanted to reveal since Sasha Banks' malaise started backstage at the company. Meltzer said: "Sasha always had problems, you know, she went on a rampage when Ronda took her spot in Wrestlemania, which you know was meant for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair for months already, I wrote this already.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former Champion Makes Surprise Return With Previous Gimmick

Welcome back? Wrestling is interesting in a lot of ways, as you will see a wrestler appear in different characters and gimmicks over the years. Every now and then you will see them revert to some of their own characters, which can make for more than a few interesting options. It can be interesting to see how the wrestler goes when things change and now that might be the case again.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE

