Health

Advice for Living With Relapsing MS

By Brunilda Nazario, MD
WebMD
 5 days ago

Reviewed by Brunilda Nazario, MD on...

www.webmd.com

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
#Relapsing#Medical Advice#Webmd#Llc
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Do You Shake for No Reason? You Might Have Essential Tremor

May, 23, 2022 -- Fred Gutermuth, a 67-year-old retiree based in Virginia Beach, can’t remember a time when his hands didn’t shake. During the earlier part of his life, he never gave it much thought. For 22 years, he had been in the Navy, and the tremor did not hurt his performance. But after he took a job in the Water Treatment Division of his city, testing the water for potential bacteria or toxins.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NewsBreak
Health
WebMD

How I Handle Migraines at Work

I’ve had migraines at work for as long as I can remember. When I first started getting them, I would feel them come on during the workday, and I would just push through. My vision would be blurred, every smell in the office was unbearable, and it seemed like everyone needed everything from me at that moment. I just wanted to fade away.
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Response Strong in Young Children

May 23, 2022 – The U.S. could be one step closer to FDA authorization of COVID-19 vaccination for toddlers and children up to 5 years old – based on new data from Pfizer that found its vaccine delivers a strong immune response. The company reported 80% efficacy with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Managing My Asthma-related Fatigue

Asthma is not entirely like you see in the movies, with a nerdy kid on the bus with glasses, wheezing and hacking and pulling out their inhaler. Well, that may be a part of it, but it's not nearly the whole. As an adult with asthma, I have learned that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

