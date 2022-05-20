'Stranger Things' Bringing Exclusive Pop-Up Shop To Texas

Photo: Getty Images

The popular Netflix show "Stranger Things" is bringing a pop-up shop to one North Texas mall, reported WFAA . For a limited time only fans of the show will be able to shop from exclusive merchandise and check out some recreations of some of the show's iconic sets.

The shop will open at the Grapevine Mall on May 21st. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

You can reserve priority access for free by clicking here . This will give you "skip-the-line entry" to the shop.

If you can't make it to the exclusive pop-up shop, you can purchase merchandise online by clicking here .

The shop's website states:

"Ready for a new adventure, nerds? Step into the official Stranger Things Store. Discover some of the show's most iconic locations and check out all of the gnarly merch and rad activities waiting inside. Answer the yellow phone at Joyce’s house, play games at the Palace Arcade, and take a stroll through the Russian Lab, if you dare. Just know that you might come face to face with a Demogorgon—don’t say we didn’t warn you!"