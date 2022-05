Anah Shriners will host no-cost medical screenings for children in Maine this weekend, to determine whether they're eligible for Shriners Children's Hospital. If you've never heard of these amazing places, Shriners Hospitals are a network of non-profit medical facilities around the United States that treat children with certain medical challenges. Hospitals are centered around a family environment and provide care, regardless of parents' insurance coverage or ability to pay. Eligible children are found through no-cost screening clinics that are available to all children in need of care for a variety of conditions, including:

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO