The City of Bartlesville is mourning the loss of longtime local lawman Dennis Nix, who passed away over the weekend. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says Officer Nix was a great man that always treated him with respect. Roles says he has never heard anyone speak a negative word about Nix, which speaks a lot to his character and the character of his family. He asks you to keep the Nix family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this difficult time with them.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO