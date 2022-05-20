ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Joan W. Hopkins, lived a good life

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan W. Hopkins of Milford died Tuesday, May 19, 2022, in hospice care at Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe in Rehoboth Beach. She was recently able to celebrate her 90th birthday with family. Joan was born April...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Eleanor M. Slez, special soul

Eleanor M. Slez, 92, of Seaford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 18, 2022. Eleanor was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Wilmington, to the late Frank and Ethel (Lepold) Slez. She enjoyed watching Lifetime movies, soap operas and murder stories. Eleanor also loved her jewelry, and looking her best such as when she went out to “MyHop” (IHOP). Eleanor was supported by the Salvation Army DDP residential program and their loving and caring staff for over 27 years, and at the Stockley Center before that, where she worked in the Gehret Building.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Edith Mae Willey Nobles, hardworking woman

Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Dairy president honored with Worrilow Award

The University of Delaware College of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently honored Jay Meany, owner and president of Lewes Dairy, a subsidiary of Hy-Point Dairy of Wilmington, as the 2022 Worrilow Award recipient. The award has been presented annually for the past 53 years to recognize College of Agriculture & Natural Resources alumni who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their chosen field.
LEWES, DE
#Hospice#Accentcare
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Art reception set at Lavender Fields Farm May 30

The Delaware Shore Artists group will be exhibiting a wide range of original artwork and prints from Monday, May 30, through Saturday, June 18, at Lavender Fields Farm in Milton. An artists’ reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., May 30. Wine and cheese will be served.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Local author to sign memoir at Browseabout Books May 28

Local author R. Kevin Mallinson, PhD, will be signing copies of his recent book “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. Mallinson lives with his husband in Lewes.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Day of Peace and Healing event held in Georgetown

The inaugural Sussex County Community Day of Peace and Healing took place May 21 at the Richard Allen School in Georgetown. The event is designed to bring the county together in fellowship and kick off a summer of non-violence. Cape High alumni and event coordinators Lorenzo Hopkins and Cliffvon Howell...
GEORGETOWN, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Gov. Carney honors Johnson family’s Century Farm in Millsboro

Gov. John Carney, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nikko Brady and state legislators recently honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

One Place Rehoboth is a one-stop shop for physical fitness

Looking to turn their respective businesses into a one-stop shop for athletes looking to excel and individuals interested in maintaining functional movement, OutTrain Fitness & Performance, Elite PT and Right Balance Pilates have partnered to open a studio on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. In the former space of Stuart...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Tatnall girls’ lax downs Sussex Academy 17-8

The Tatnall Hornets girls’ lacrosse team is no joke; once they begin swarming, they just come at the defense from all directions. In a DIAA semifinal game May 24, Tatnall got out and away from Sussex Academy, racing to a 13-3 halftime lead en route to a convincing 17-8 victory.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

State of Emergency ends for barge fire

Gov. John Carney terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County May 25 two days after enacting it because of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/22/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at Milton Elementary School. Members will possibly take action on several board policies, the new middle school bid results, major capital project change orders and the 2022 fiscal year market pressure local match. Full agenda and Zoom link to the meeting are available at capehenlopenschools.com.
LEWES, DE

