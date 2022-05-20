ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids-Rice Students Celebrate Tractor Day

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- A parade of farm tractors pulled into the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School parking lot Friday morning to celebrate Tractor Day. It's an annual event that our FFA advisor...

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

