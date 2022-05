Gov. John Carney vetoed the marijuana legalization bill May 24, setting up the potential for the Legislature to override his decision. House Bill 371 was passed by the Senate May 12 after receiving approval a week earlier by the House. On May 19, Carney took possession of the bill that would remove all penalties for possession by a person 21 years of age or older of one ounce or less of marijuana. The bill also allowed adults to transfer up to one ounce of marijuana to each other without payment.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO