Medical & Biotech

Bayer Terminates CAR-T Collaboration with Atara Therapeutics

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer has terminated a two-year-old partnership with Atara Biotherapeutics that included the development of off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy for high mesothelin-expressing tumors. Shares of Atara were falling Friday morning following the Thursday afternoon announcement. In December 2020, South San Francisco-based Atara and life sciences giant Bayer entered into a collaboration...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer#Cancer Research#T Cell#Pancreatic Cancer#Atara Therapeutics#Atara Biotherapeutics
