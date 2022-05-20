ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Girl Scouts’ pink flamingo flock return to raise funds

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay international travel group pink flamingo flock is ready once again ready to fly to local neighborhoods in the Flock Your Friends fundraiser. Because the girls will be traveling to London, Paris, Switzerland and Italy in late June for 15 days, this popular...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Art reception set at Lavender Fields Farm May 30

The Delaware Shore Artists group will be exhibiting a wide range of original artwork and prints from Monday, May 30, through Saturday, June 18, at Lavender Fields Farm in Milton. An artists’ reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., May 30. Wine and cheese will be served.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Lewes, DE
Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Society
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lewes, DE
Pets & Animals
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Lewes, DE
Society
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Pets & Animals
City
Lewes, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
Cape Gazette

Ivy wins Top Chef of the Culinary Coast

Harry “Solo” Santana of Ivy wooed the crowd with his specialty – world-famous Rudder lumpcake with Delaware Bay aioli and red amaranth – and took top honors at the Top Chef of the Culinary Coast event May 19 at Ivy restaurant in Dewey Beach. Coming in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local author to sign memoir at Browseabout Books May 28

Local author R. Kevin Mallinson, PhD, will be signing copies of his recent book “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. Mallinson lives with his husband in Lewes.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Flamingo#Paris#Chesapeake Bay#Charity#Covid
Cape Gazette

One Place Rehoboth is a one-stop shop for physical fitness

Looking to turn their respective businesses into a one-stop shop for athletes looking to excel and individuals interested in maintaining functional movement, OutTrain Fitness & Performance, Elite PT and Right Balance Pilates have partnered to open a studio on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. In the former space of Stuart...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Gardeners lead youth workshop at Rehoboth library

The Sussex Gardeners recently led a workshop at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library to help youngsters create flower arrangements for Mothers’ Day gifts. The program began with a librarian reading aloud from a pop-up book on flowers. Garden club members then provided the children with all the materials they needed to design their own floral creations to bring home for Mother’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local entrepreneur to speak at Polka Dot Powerhouse national event Oct. 7-8

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, has been selected as a featured speaker for the Polka Dot Powerhouse 2022 Annual Celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Denver. Condon has been a member of the Polka Dot Powerhouse organization in its Lewes chapter since October...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival to take place June 1-3

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will partner with Seaside Jewish Community in presenting the seventh anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival from Wednesday to Friday, June 1 to 3. The mission is to deepen awareness of Jewish cultures and experiences, and to explore community differences and commonalities through...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival returns May 27-29

Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival events will take place at the Bandstand and Nature Center from Friday to Sunday, May 27 to 29. The annual event marks the unofficial start of summer with a celebration of the sea and helpful information to prepare the community for potential coastal emergencies. All events...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market to host Chef Sean Corea May 28

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at George H.P. Smith Park. If it rains, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road. The 31 farmer-producers will bring lots of beautiful strawberries, Swiss chard, spinach,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm

Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Oceans Calling Festival to debut Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Live music fans reveled in the May 23 unveiling of the Oceans Calling Festival, slated for Sept. 30 to Sept. 2 in Ocean City, Md. The three-day event will feature headliners Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette. Other acts set for the fest are Dirty Heads, O.A.R., Cage the Elephant, Logic, Cyndi Lauper and Sublime with Rome. See the full lineup at oceanscallingfestival.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy