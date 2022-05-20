Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Kiss After Appearing in Her Music Video

Sealed with a kiss! Bachelor Nation star Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko shared several sweet kisses at the afterparty for the singer's new music video, "For the Girls."

Hayley, 31, released the Bachelor -themed music video for her new jam on Friday, May 20. Becca, 33, appears at the end during a romantic moment. At the release party, the ladies shared several smooches while celebrating Hayley's new song, according to multiple photos and videos on social media. In one clip, Hayley welcomed Becca on stage and presented her with a final rose before giving her another kiss.

Following the music video's release, Becca responded to all the positive comments about her apparent relationship, writing, " 3rd time’s a charm. So so happy." She added a rose emoji to the social media post. The former reality star then uploaded an Instagram Reels video showing off their romance from the start. "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch," she captioned the sweet clip.

The Bachelor Nation alum has been hinting she's off the market for years — stemming from an episode of the "Scrubbing In" podcast, which she hosts alongside Tanya Rad . In June 2019, the real-life best friends played a game of Truth or Drink when Becca revealed that she was "in love" but opted to take a shot instead of naming her significant other.

Months later, during a December 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight , the former reality star shared that she and her significant other had been together for a year. At the time, Becca explained why she decided to keep her romance out of the public eye.

"I think there's something really special that it's just ours," she said. "There's so many opinions, and people have so much to say about everything, and I just didn't want to let that into my relationship. But it's harder to keep private than it is to be public with it. I'll be honest."

Becca added, "I think it was just an instant connection. I've never had something so instant, like, from the beginning."

The Louisiana native made her Bachelor Nation debut on Chris Soules ' season in 2015 and finished in second place. She later tried her hand at love once again on Ben Higgins ’ season in 2016. However, after not winning their hearts, Becca had a brief public romance with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Robert Graham . Us Weekly broke the news of their split in May 2017. Now, she's focused on love out of the public eye.

“I am really happy,” Becca told Life & Style exclusively in October 2019 of her current relationship. “It’s almost harder not to talk about it, but it’s something I am keeping private for now. It’s nice that it’s my own.”

She added, “I give a lot — I am very public with a lot, so it’s nice that it’s my own and something that I get to choose to keep to myself. I mean, people know. People that are close to me know.”

But when it came to sharing with fans, Becca said, “One day, maybe," they would meet her significant other.

Reps for Becca and Hayley did not immediately respond to Life & Style 's requests for comment.