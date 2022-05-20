ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
René Redzepi Couldn't Attend the Noma NYC Pop-Up So Everyone Ate for Free

By Mike Pomranz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, American Express offered a remarkable opportunity to its Global Dining Access program: Noma, the René Redzepi-helmed Copenhagen restaurant regarded as one of the best in the world, would be hosting a five-day pop-up in Brooklyn from May 16 to 20, and the mere 50 spots available each night were...

One of the Best Parts of a Dinner Party is the Morning-After Snacking

We had a couple of friends over this weekend, for a long, lazy cocktail hour followed by a dinner that ran hours later than we expected. The night was marked by much laughter and wine, heated discussions about the fate of the world, and a debate over the greatest SNL skits. We started with a series of snacks; spiced candied almonds, blue cheese-stuffed dates and Parmesan cheese straws to get us started. Then we ate our way through a salad of crisp radishes and sugar snap peas, grilled lamb with zhoug and tapenade, a few cheeses and brown butter pecan pie for dessert. My husband Jay and I were especially groggy Sunday morning as we woke up to a slightly trashed kitchen, countertops sticky with bourbon from a late night round of Manhattans and a sink teeming with wine glasses. But it was exactly our kind of beautiful mess; we're grateful to be able to have our friends over for dinner parties again.
T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Brooklyn Mom Of Triplets Affirms Children Of Color Through Her Clothing Line

Brooklyn-born and bred Nia Hooper-Mason is no newbie to the fashion scene. The Howard University graduate has over two decades of experience in the fashion industry. She’s worked in corporate fashion for Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Ferragamo, and the Banana Republic, to name a few. Nia also had her own company as an image stylist and has worked on films such as Just Wright, Next Day Air, Notorious, and more.
Kanye West To Redesign McDonald’s Packaging

Kanye West has never been one to hide the fact that he loves McDonald’s. After posting a photo of a reimagined McDonald’s box on his Instagram Story earlier on Monday (May 23), Yeezy provided some clarification with a post explaining that he and Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa will be redesigning McDonald’s packaging in the future.
Beyoncé and adidas Launch New IVY PARK “Super Sleek” Sneaker

Just in time for Summer, and IVY PARK Ceo, Beyoncé Knowles, have announced the arrival of their newest collaboration item – the “Super Sleek” Sneaker. With a modern spin on the adidas “Stan Smiths,” the new SS sneaker also melds elements of the adidas “Samba” and has a neutral colorway consisting of beige leather and canvas upper. Subtle forest green trim appears around the base and backstay of the shoe. And buffering the brand’s “three stripes” aesthetic, the sneaker contains three varying-sized velcro straps – in place of shoelaces – for easy on-and-off access.
Saturday scorcher, but lifeguards not yet on duty at NYC beaches

NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers will likely try to beat the heat with a trip to the beach on Saturday, but be warned: lifeguards will not be on duty at city beaches this weekend.Meantime, runners in the Brooklyn Half Marathon will finish their 13.1 miles on the boardwalk in Coney Island, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.It might be tempting to take a dip, but this really isn't the week. Lifeguards will not be on duty until Memorial Day weekend.Last night, predicted storms churned up the waters, causing dangerous riptides. Plus, water below 70 degrees can cause hypothermia; the body goes...
Oreo and Ritz Made a Cookie and Cracker Mashup Nobody Saw Coming

"Opposites attract," the saying goes. True in physics; not always in relationships. Sometimes, opposites find good reasons to hate each other. And sometimes, when two opposites are thrown together, who knows what the outcome could be?. A new collaboration between two massive brands appears to be exactly that: a chaotic...
4 Rules for Ordering Takeout

Ordering takeout from a restaurant is a luxury. (There's no cooking, no dishes, and it only costs about 20 times what it costs to make it yourself!) Over the past two years, takeout orders have soared, more than doubling during the pandemic. I've been working in restaurants for over 20 years, so I know my way around a to-go order. And here's the thing: Your to-go bag isn't put together by magical elves from the Land of Styrofoam. To-go orders take real effort because once that food is shoved into the insulated bag of a delivery person, there's no going back. Orders are checked and double-checked for accuracy so we're not yelled at over the phone by someone who didn't get their extra ranch dressing and painstakingly packed so they make it to their destination intact. Here are a few takeaways for takeout to think about the next time you order.
This Handy Roasting Rack Is Your Ticket to Perfectly Crispy Drumsticks—and It's 35% Off Right Now

When it comes to grilling, everyone has their own tried and true method. Some people swear by charcoal grills, a timer, and wireless meat thermometers to achieve the perfect sear on the barbecue, while others rely on propane grills or a sturdy spatula for perfectly cooked proteins. But Amazon shoppers say this unexpected $17 tool is the easiest way to grill perfect drumsticks—and it's 35% off right now.
A Look Inside the Luxurious Interiors of a Billionaires’ Row Supertall

Modern luxury has a bold new face and name in New York City: Central Park Tower, a soaring citadel of glass and steel that rises, appropriately, on Billionaires’ Row, a stretch of West 57th Street renowned for its array of supertall buildings boasting some of the most expensive, sought-after real estate in the world. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with sumptuous yet exquisitely tailored interiors by Rottet Studio, the 1,550-foot edifice is the tallest residential building in the world and the second tallest building in New York City, just behind One World Trade Center. While the structure itself is a marvel of cutting-edge contemporary engineering and architectural derring-do, the nuanced interiors broker a rapprochement between modern glamour and old-school New York residential finery.
Classic Slaw

Slaw can be stored in an air-tight container in refrigerator up to 4 days.
Tanghulu (Candied Fruit Skewers)

It was 1 A.M., but I couldn't put my phone down. I found myself immersed deep in the endless scroll of TikTok, watching videos of people making tanghulu, a Chinese street snack of sugar-coated fruit. I was mesmerized as they gently dipped skewers of plump red strawberries into a pan of scalding hot, bubbling sugar. The fruit emerged encased in a glasslike coating, as smooth and clear as an ice rink moments after a Zamboni completed its run. Once the fruit had cooled, the cooks would take a giant bite, shattering the sugar shell and sending sweet shards flying in every direction.
We Tested the Best Waffle Makers to Better Your Breakfast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The best breakfasts begin with a stack of warm waffles and maple syrup seeping into each small crater. Of course, achieving that waffle shape depends on a waffle maker and a simple process: pouring the batter, pressing the gadget shut to let the batter spread, and waiting as the heat turns it into a waffle with a fluffy core and a subtly crisp surface. For the ideal golden-brown waffle for breakfast at home, the results are only as good as the waffle iron you're working with. Burns, batter spills, and floppy waffles aren't an option for us, so we went to work to find the best tools out there.
