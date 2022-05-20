ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

City Council Ward III to Hold City Council and Coffee Open House

 6 days ago

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Memorial Day

CHEYENNE - The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30th. Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place on Saturday, May 28th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. Due to the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Greater Cheyenne Greenway Thanks Spring Clean-up Volunteers

CHEYENNE – Spring is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering to clean-up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The City appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions. Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year! Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects. Volunteer efforts to keep our Greenway clean are greatly appreciated. Thanks volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!
CHEYENNE, WY

