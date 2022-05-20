City Council Ward III to Hold City Council and Coffee Open House

CHEYENNE – Spring is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering to clean-up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The City appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions. Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year! Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects. Volunteer efforts to keep our Greenway clean are greatly appreciated. Thanks volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!

