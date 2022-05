GARLAND — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Beef Producers Association will host a barbecue from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at Knight Family Farm, 30 Jones Road in Garland. The “Meet and Greet and Brisket BBQ” is for new or experienced farmers...

GARLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO