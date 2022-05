U.S. law officially criminalized insider trading in the stock market in 1988 under former President Ronald Reagan. Nearly two-and-a-half decades later in 2012, former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law, which made it illegal for members of Congress to trade securities on non-public information. With the rise of cryptocurrency, the lack of regulation is causing issues, one of which is insider trading.

