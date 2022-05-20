Blanding Library Walkout Plantings Dedication

Seekonk, MA – We may not know how to define it, but most of us can feel when something has that upbeat swing. Join us at the Seekonk Public Library for an engaging overview of the major developments and performers of Swing Jazz in the program All About That Swing Jazz on Wednesday, June 29 at 6 PM. Co-authors of the book "In Harmony: Early Vocal Groups Remembered and Celebrated," Lloyd Kaplan and Tom Shaker will bring their combined experience as educators, performers, and enthusiasts to share the power of this musical era from 1935 to 1945. Learn about the soundtrack for the country’s morale as it came out of the Great Depression with big band leaders such as Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Register in the library Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events or by calling Adult Services at 508-336-8230 extension 56130. For more event information, visit www.seekonkpl.org or email library@seekonkpl.org.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO