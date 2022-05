Almost every night for more than a month, two women have gone to the new Greyhound bus stop in East Knoxville to provide succor to confused and angry travelers. At their own expense, Jackie Neal and Ann Jefferson spend hours each night checking on the scores of men, women and children who have just learned that their home for the next few hours is a convenience store parking lot on Cherry Street rather than the bus station that served Knoxville for generations.

