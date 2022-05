The Homestead CRA, Seminole Theatre and Homestead Mainstreet will be hosting, 'Murder at the Theatre: The Mad Hatter Tea Party'. Join us for an immersive whodunit experience where you are part of the events as they unfold. This is no ordinary tea party. Enjoy food and drink as you try to catch a killer, and who knows, the killer may even be you! 21+ Cash bar will be available Space is limited so reserve your spot today!

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO