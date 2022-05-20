Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that Pat Leach, who has served as Director of Lincoln City Libraries since 2008, will retire in August 2022. "We wish Pat all the best as she turns the page on this chapter of her career – amounting to more than four decades of service to the City of Lincoln and our public libraries," said Mayor Gaylor Baird. "Her true love of literature and passion for lifelong learning touched thousands, and we are grateful to her for leaving a legacy that will continue to benefit our community far into the future."

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 22 DAYS AGO