Lincoln, NE

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

 6 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from May 23 through 29:

Monday, May 23

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Qigong Zoom class – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Strength and balance exercises, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “SAFE program” presentation by Ryan Sothan, State Attorney General’s Office, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Dance for Life Zoom class – 2 p.m.
  • “Nebraskans Age 50-Plus” Listening Session, Northeast Senior Center – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Environmental trivia, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Rummikub, Firth Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Craft project, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Aging Partners foot clinic, Hickman Senior Center – 9:30 a.m. (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693)
  • Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Fall prevention presentation, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by The Patti and Bill Show, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Dance for Life class, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Lifeline Personal Emergency Response System” presentation by Aging Partners’ Mike Gardner, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Aging Partners foot clinic, Bennet Senior Center – 9:30 a.m. (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693)
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • The Book Worms Club, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • “Laughing Matters” presentation by Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Blood pressure clinic by CHI Health, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • “Laundry Day” presentation by Claire Knust Aetna, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Jimmy Mack, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Kings in the Corner Tournament of Champions, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

