Electronics

Samsung Unveils Beautiful Poke Ball Galaxy Buds 2 Charging Case

By Sean Keane
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon trainers who aren't concerned about fitting their Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 charging case in their pocket will undoubtedly be excited to slip their buds into Samsung's new Poke Ball-themed charger. It'd go nicely with the Pokemon-styled Galaxy Z...

www.cnet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
