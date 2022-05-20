Buffalo Suspect Indicted as Investigators Pore Over His Digital Trail

A Wyoming man’s quest to prevent suicide one chat at a time. In 2020, men accounted for about 79 percent of suicides nationally, and 70 percent were white men, despite making up just 30 percent of the country’s population. More specifically, Wyoming experienced the highest per capita rate of suicide deaths — the majority involving guns — in the nation. Facing down those risks, The Washington Post follows the efforts of Bill Hawley, a suicide prevention specialist in rural Johnson County, with his own history of attempted-self harm. Hawley tries to build relationships and help other men, challenge harmful conceptions of masculinity, and break down the inability of some men to talk about their emotions. “Talk saves lives,” he says. From The Trace: Our guide for assistance if you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or overwhelmed. [If you have feedback about our existing work related to suicide or know about a resource we should add to our guide, please email us at: [email protected].]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO