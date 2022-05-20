ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dylan To Turn 81; Tickets On Sale For Boise ID Show In June

By Greg Jannetta
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan is getting ready to celebrate his 81st birthday in a few days. The iconic performer currently has 25 shows scheduled through the first week of July as part of his "Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour," which will stop in Boise the first week of...

