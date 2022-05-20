These are the 40 breweries you’ll find at 2022 Oregon Brewers Festival

Summer events have come roaring back after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns. We’ve gathered more than 50 indoor and outdoor events from all over Oregon and southwest Washington, appealing to all ages. Plenty of your longtime favorites are here, and there’s a sprinkling of newcomers as well. Many are free or low-cost, and many are easily within driving distance of the metro area. Sadly, the Tualatin Crawfish Festival is gone for good, the city announced this spring, and Feast Portland has canceled live events for 2022. Still, the calendar is full. If you’re ready for summer, the summer of 2022 is ready for you.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO