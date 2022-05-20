ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the 40 breweries you’ll find at 2022 Oregon Brewers Festival

By Andre Meunier
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oregon Brewers Festival, which returns in late July to the downtown Portland waterfront after a two-year absence because of the pandemic, will offer a tap list and brewery lineup...

EDNPub

6 hot Oregon wine tips for June

June is almost here. Allegedly, temperatures will rise, and the sun will make more than a cameo appearance. Whether you garden, windsurf or relax on the porch, these tips will help you find wines to take full advantage of your preferred recreational activities.
OREGON STATE
EDNPub

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters visits Portland for ‘This Is Not a Drill’ tour on September 10: Where to get tickets

Roger Waters, lead bass guitarist and vocalist for legendary 60s English rock band Pink Floyd, will be making a stop at the Moda Center as part of his ‘This Is Not a Drill’ North American Tour when he arrives in Portland on Saturday, September 10. Tickets for the concert are now available at a variety of price ranges for the early Fall show, and those start at around only $52-$62 a seat.
PORTLAND, OR
EDNPub

Oregon Summer Events Guide: Fairs, festivals and rodeos for your 2022 calendar

Summer events have come roaring back after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns. We’ve gathered more than 50 indoor and outdoor events from all over Oregon and southwest Washington, appealing to all ages. Plenty of your longtime favorites are here, and there’s a sprinkling of newcomers as well. Many are free or low-cost, and many are easily within driving distance of the metro area. Sadly, the Tualatin Crawfish Festival is gone for good, the city announced this spring, and Feast Portland has canceled live events for 2022. Still, the calendar is full. If you’re ready for summer, the summer of 2022 is ready for you.
OREGON STATE
EDNPub

Robert Plant announces Portland show on August 27 at Edgefield: How to get tickets

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin’s lead singer, Robert Plant, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon as part of his world tour on Saturday, August 27. He will be joined by country blues singer Alison Krauss to perform some of their new songs, and if you’re lucky, even a Zeppelin tune or two. Tickets are available at a variety of price levels starting at around $57-$74 a seat.
TROUTDALE, OR
EDNPub

Corvallis holds a hidden gem in Dacha Wines

A Burgundy-trained winemaker is turning Willamette and Umpqua Valley fruit into beautiful wines behind a U-Haul facility in Corvallis. Isabel Newlin is the winemaker, and her Dacha Wines project is impossible to resist.
CORVALLIS, OR
