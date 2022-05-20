Hoboken To Begin Public Safety & Community Forums

Bayonne Hometown Fair Set for Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the 2022 Bayonne Hometown Fair will take place on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. This will be the sixth fair in its current format. The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021, due to the Coronavirus. On Saturday, the fair’s hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Sunday, the fair’s hours will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. The fair will be located along Broadway, from 21st Street to 26th Street. The 2022 fair will feature food, games, rides, vendors, and musical entertainment. Mayor Davis said, “We are happy to welcome back the Bayonne Hometown Fair after a two-year hiatus. Local organizations, businesses, entertainers, and volunteers are working to make sure that this year’s fair is a great event. We can all look forward to the 2022 Hometown Fair.”

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO