Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken To Begin Public Safety & Community Forums

By Jeffrey Henig
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article​Hoboken to Launch Public Safety and Community Engagement Forums. The program aims to support community relations and increase awareness of public safety initiatives. Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the City of Hoboken announced today that a new series of informal community engagement sessions with public safety officials will begin next week in...

Hoboken Holds Memorial Day Parade Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25

Residents are invited to attend Hoboken’s annual Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Wednesday, May 25. The parade, hosted by American Legion Post 107 and the City of Hoboken, returns to Washington Street following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will assemble at 6 p.m. and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday

The town of West New York will hold a food drive on Tuesday, May 24 for residents and families in need. The event will take place in the parking lot at 67th Street and Park Avenue beginning at 12-noon. Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Bayonne Hometown Fair Returns First Weekend In June

Bayonne Hometown Fair Set for Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the 2022 Bayonne Hometown Fair will take place on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. This will be the sixth fair in its current format. The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021, due to the Coronavirus. On Saturday, the fair’s hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Sunday, the fair’s hours will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. The fair will be located along Broadway, from 21st Street to 26th Street. The 2022 fair will feature food, games, rides, vendors, and musical entertainment. Mayor Davis said, “We are happy to welcome back the Bayonne Hometown Fair after a two-year hiatus. Local organizations, businesses, entertainers, and volunteers are working to make sure that this year’s fair is a great event. We can all look forward to the 2022 Hometown Fair.”
BAYONNE, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Bayonne Police Sergeant Arrested on Computer Theft Charge

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced that a Bayonne Police Sergeant has been arrested and charged with a computer theft charge. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 33-year old, Sergeant Richard Killmer was arrested on a charge involving the unauthorized use of a law enforcement database. Killmer is charged with...
BAYONNE, NJ
Kearny Police Search For Missing Man Last Seen Monday Near Passaic River

Photo Credit: Kearny Police Department On the afternoon of May 23, 2022, a 24-year-old Belleville woman appeared at Kearny Police headquarters to report her husband missing. The missing man is identified as Hector L. Nieves, 33, of Belleville. Nieves is described as a Hispanic male of medium complexion, 6’0” tall,...
KEARNY, NJ
WNY Town Pool To Open For Memorial Day Weekend

Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners are proud to announce the West New York Swim Club (Town Swimming Facility) will be open for the 2022 Summer Season starting Memorial Day Weekend (5/28, 5/29 and 5/30). Located on Anthony M. DeFino Way (60th Street, between Boulevard East and Port Imperial Boulevard).
Bayonne Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Man

The Bayonne police Department has issued a BOLO alert for 25-year old, Jeseph Song, who was last seen at his home on Sunday evening, May 22 in the area of West 26th Street. Police say Song is 5’4″ tall, has black hair and brown eyes. Je was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a blue Smurf on the front and back.
BAYONNE, NJ
23-Year Old Woman Gone Missing in Bayonne

The Bayonne Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year old female. Blanca Blue Hughes was last seen at approximately 9:30 am on May 22 on the 100 block of Avenue C. She was wearing a gray and purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black...
BAYONNE, NJ
Captain Moroney Named 2022 Harrison Firefighter of the Year

Photo Credits: Harrison Fire Department Congratulations go out to Captain Matt Moroney of the Harrison Fire Department. He has been selected as the 2022 Harrison Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year. Captain Moroney won the award based upon his quick decision making last November. He performed CPR to save...
HARRISON, NJ
Public Education
Politics
Congressman Payne Wants Student Debt Eliminated By Biden Administration

Congressman Payne Urges the Biden Administration to Cancel Student Debt. Payne Praises the President’s Indication He is Considering Student Loan Forgiveness, Calls it Crucial Step in Addressing Wealth Inequality. NEWARK, NJ – Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-Newark) is calling on the Biden administration to cancel student loan debt...
NEWARK, NJ

Community Policy