A state grant will help the city make traffic intersections safer for drivers and pedestrians in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo announced in a press release on May 24, that it received a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement program that would cover 90% of a $416,526 improvement project. A total of 75 intersections will receive safety improvements.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO