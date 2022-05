ERIE, Pa. — Joseph Prischak, a longtime supporter of Penn State Behrend and its students, died Saturday, May 21. He was 91. Prischak grew up on a Crawford County dairy farm and launched his own toolmaking business, Triangle Tool Co., while in his 20s. He founded Plastek in Erie in 1971, serving as president and chief executive until his retirement in 2002. Today, the Plastek Group is a worldwide manufacturer with more than 2,500 employees. Prischak was inducted into the global Plastics Hall of Fame in 2021.

