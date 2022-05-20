ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blomkest, MN

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen MN Firefighter

By Jim Maurice
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BLOMKEST -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota Friday in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

FEMA Teams in Minnesota to Assess Recent Storm Damage

Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will be spending the next several weeks surveying storm damage across Minnesota to determine if it is severe enough to qualify for a Federal Disaster Declaration or state assistance. A news release from the state agency...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Woman Injured in Mankato Area Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Mankato area Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV driven by 20-year-old Katee Clough of Rochester was traveling west on Highway 14 around 3:45 p.m. just east of Eagle Lake. A second SUV, driven by 75-year-old James Soulek of Le Center, was traveling south on Highway 60.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blomkest, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Lake Lillian, MN
City
Willmar, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Government
KDHL AM 920

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leif Erickson#The Refuge Church
KDHL AM 920

No GOP Winner Yet In First Congressional District Primary

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Hormel Foods executive Jeff Ettinger cruised to victory in a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Meanwhile, Republicans Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson were locked in a close battle as returns continued to filter in late in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
KDHL AM 920

$111 Million Damage Award in Minnesota Malpractice Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state's largest personal injury...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KDHL AM 920

WEM & BA Softball Advance to West Subsection 1A Final

#2 seed Bethlehem Academy defeated #3 United South Central 9-4 in Faribault while #4 seed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown took down top seed Hayfield 6-3 on the road Tuesday. That sets up the Section 1A West SubSection title game 5:30 p.m. in Austin Thursday. The winner advances to the Section Final Four with...
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

USDA Report: Planting Still Slow

UNDATED -- The spring planting season continues to lag behind average across Minnesota. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the crop progress report Monday. Here’s the highlights of this week’s report:. Pasture and range conditions:. Very Poor – 7% Poor – 11%. Fair – 35%
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Two People Charged After 3,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop in Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people have been charged with drug-related crimes after over 3,000 Fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Faribault. According to a news release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, agents received information that 31-year-old Christopher Payne was involved in the sales of Fentanyl and illegally in possession of firearms in Faribault.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

MN Mother of Slain 6-year-old Faces Intentional Murder Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary bail has been set at $2 million for a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son. Hennepin County prosecutors today filed a second-degree intentional murder charge against 28-year-old Julissa Thaler of Spring Park. She was arrested on Friday following a traffic stop in Mound that led to the discovery of the six-year-old boy's body in the trunk of the vehicle. A shotgun was also found in the trunk.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Body Found in Trunk After Traffic Stop in the Twin Cities

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a western Twin Cities suburb say two people were arrested after a body was found in the vehicle. A news release from the Orono Police Department says the investigation began shortly after 7 AM Friday after officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported the silver car was driving on a rim and the back window of the vehicle was smashed out.
ORONO, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy