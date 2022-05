A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration but on Wednesday afternoon family and friends of Dylan Goodman had plenty to celebrate on the occasion of his graduation from the DeKalb County Recovery Court program. The observance was held in the circuit courtroom of the courthouse hosted by members of the DeKalb Recovery Court team. It also happened to coincide with National Recovery Court Month.

DEKALB COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO