Princeton, NJ

McCarter Theatre Brings Back In-Person 2022 GALA after 2 Years’ Hiatus

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- After two straight galas that had to be held virtually due to covid, McCarter Theatre Center has announced that the highly anticipated annual tradition will return with a live 2022 event in Princeton, on Saturday, June 4th. The not-to-be-missed fun-filled summer party is a long-standing tradition in the...

Related
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC Re-Announces Shows Postponed Due To The Pandemic

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has re-announced shows that were postponed due to the pandemic and will take place in the newly renovated theater when it reopens in Fall 2022. From your favorite reality TV cast members and game shows like “Below Deck” and “Masters of Illusion” to popular artists such as Johnny Mathis, Art Garfunkel, and Richard Marx, bergenPAC offers something for everyone. bergenPAC continues to add new shows weekly for the 2022-23 performance.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Weekday Schubert Quartets, Baroque, and More at Princeton Festival

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Chamber and Baroque music lovers have the opportunity to enjoy multiple weekday concerts during the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO)’s all-new Princeton Festival, which runs June 10-25. National radio personality Rob Kapilow makes an appearance, and performing ensembles including Germany’s Signum Quartet, the Sebastians, the Festival Chorus and the unique trio Time For Three perform under the enormous performance tent on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden or across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church. All performances take place at 7:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

SOPAC events for June 2022

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center rounds out its 16th season with seven mainstage shows in June. See many genres of live entertainment, including Comedy, Jazz, Rock/Pop, Country and more. The month includes Laughs in the Loft's 1st Anniversary show, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Joan Osborne, Jesse Cook, Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets, and Roger McGuinn.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2022 Season

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University has announced its 2022 season, featuring three new plays from regional dramatists. The season will kick off in July with the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Mud Row. The season will also feature Scab by Gino Diiorio, a finalist of the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival, the theatre’s annual competition for unproduced scripts written by playwrights affiliated with the greater metropolitan area, and the full production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by Tylie Shider, recipient of the 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission. The dates for a developmental reading of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival runner-up will be announced later this year.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Skyline Theatre Company presents “Murder for Two”

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County’s most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of Murder for Two from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in Bergen County’s Fair Lawn. Everyone is a suspect in “Murder for Two” – a hilarious musical murder mystery with a very theatrical twist: one actor investigates the crime, while the actor plays all of the suspects…and they both play the piano!
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

George Street Playhouse Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle Receives 2022 Lilly Award

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Writer, actor and George Street Playhouse Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle has received a 2022 Lilly Award. Ms. Michelle will receive the $5,000 Stacey Mindich Go Work in Theater Award. The Lillys celebrate, fund, and fight for women by promoting gender and racial parity in the American theater. The awards are funded by Lilly Board member and producer Stacey Mindich.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Fiddler on the Roof" comes to MPAC

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) presents the Morristown engagement of the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. This is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New York Classical Theatre presents "Cymbeline"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Classical Theatre has announced casting for Shakespeare’s romantic adventure Cymbeline, directed by Stephen Burdman. The production will be presented from June 14 to July 10, 2022 at public parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The cast will feature Brandon Burk (Comedy of Errors at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Music Mountain Theatre presents "Godspell"

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Godspell opens at Music Mountain Theatre on Friday, May 27th featuring a live 5-piece band! Godspell runs from May 27 through June 12, playing a total of 12 performances. Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Inside Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 at NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup. A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from July 14 to August 25 during the 6:00pm to 9:00pm program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC’s Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.’s.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Theater Project presents Summer Improv Class for Kids 12-17

(UNION, NJ) -- The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a three-week Improv Workshop for kids 12-17 from July 11-29. The workshop will meet Monday through Friday, 6:00pm - 7:30pm, with a final free performance for friends and family Friday, July 28. Sessions will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Union, 1050 Jeanette Ave, in Union Township, NJ.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents "To Kill A Mockingbird"

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – The Kimmel Cultural Campus, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, presents the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird in a Philadelphia premiere engagement, July 12 – 24, 2022 at the Campus’ Academy of Music. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, will come to Philadelphia as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

"Bird" by Kylie Vincent comes to Mile Square Theatre

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC hosts Jersey New Moves

(NEWARK, NJ) -- In association with Dance New Jersey, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a one-night only showcase on Friday, June 10, 2022, featuring world premiere works by five, young female New Jersey-based choreographers. After a year-long mentorship with modern dance professionals including Carolyn Dorfman (Carolyn Dorfman Dance), Sam Pott (Nimbus Dance Works), and Andy Chiang (Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company), these talented dancers/choreographers will premiere and perform their new original works on the NJPAC stage. This marks the third Jersey New Moves presentation at NJPAC (hiatus during COVID 2020-21).
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Big Idea Committee To Release First Album and Perform in NJ/PA

(MT. LAUREL, NJ) -- Get ready for a big summer full of big plans and big fun. Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8. Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will release their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Additionally, families will be able to get a chance to experience Big Idea Committee live and in person in West Chester, PA on June 21 and Mt. Laurel Township, NJ on July 10.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center presents Sweet Baby James

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Nashville’s Sweet Baby James - the #1 James Taylor tribute artist in the US - will perform at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday, July 30 at 8:00pm with his popular "Walking Man" acoustic show. Whether you are a diehard JT fan or a casual listener, this one is not-to-miss!
BOUND BROOK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Kristen Evangelista as New Director of Exhibitions

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the hiring of Kristen Evangelista as its new Director of Exhibitions, effective June 1, 2022. Evangelista will join VACNJ after serving as Director of the William Paterson University Galleries for nearly a decade. "I am delighted to welcome Kristen as the new Director of Exhibitions,” said VACNJ Executive Director, Melanie Cohn. “Kristen’s knowledge of art and depth of experience as a curator is matched by her community focus and her love of working with contemporary artists. These qualities make her the perfect choice to lead the museum program for the Art Center."
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

