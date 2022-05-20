Thunder Over Evans Celebrates the Military, Veterans

Larry Miller recently announced that The Wilson Family YMCA, represented by Membership Director Abigail Ridley, has been accepted for membership as a Premier Provider in the CSRA HOME CONNECTIONS Local Alliance Co-op Marketing Program. “We are indeed fortunate to be able to welcome a new member of Abigail’s caliber to our team,” reports Mr. Miller. “We know she and her team will be a valuable asset and support resource for our agents and their fellow Premier Providers.” Mr. Miller is the CEO of CSRA HOME CONNECTIONS, a subsidiary of CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO