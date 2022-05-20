ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Thunder Over Evans Celebrates the Military, Veterans

augustaceo.com
 6 days ago

With fireworks lighting up the Augusta skyline, Thunder Over Evans returns...

augustaceo.com

augustaceo.com

Fort Eisenhower Chosen as Recommendation for Fort Gordon Renaming

The recommendation for Fort Gordon’s new name was released Tuesday afternoon. Fort Gordon is being recommended to be renamed Fort Eisenhower. These renaming recommendations for Army installations named in commemoration of the confederacy will be sent to Congress on October 1, 2022. See more.
FORT GORDON, GA
augustaceo.com

Christ Community Health to Unveil New Clinic in South Augusta

Christ Community Health Services is hosting an Open House to unveil their newest clinic. The new facility is in south Augusta and offers comprehensive primary adult medical and behavioral health care. “We’re very pleased to open a clinic in this part of Augusta. Many of our patients have transportation challenges...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Red Cross and Augusta GA Fire/EMA Partner to "Sound the Alarm" on Home Fires

Two minutes may be all the time you have to escape a home fire before it’s too late. That’s why the American Red Cross of East Central GA partnered with Augusta Fire Department/EMA on Saturday, May 21, to make sure local families are prepared to get out safely with working smoke alarms — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

National Shortage of Teachers Impacting Richmond County Schools

A national shortage of teachers is being felt here at home. Richmond County school leaders say they’re having trouble filling jobs in the classroom. “Our school system like school systems across the country is working closely with Augusta University and colleges in the area,” said Lynthia Ross, the Chief Public Relations Officer for Richmond County Schools. See more.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
augustaceo.com

The Wilson Family YMCA Now a Member of CSRA HOME CONNECTIONS Local Alliance Co-op Marketing Program

Larry Miller recently announced that The Wilson Family YMCA, represented by Membership Director Abigail Ridley, has been accepted for membership as a Premier Provider in the CSRA HOME CONNECTIONS Local Alliance Co-op Marketing Program. “We are indeed fortunate to be able to welcome a new member of Abigail’s caliber to our team,” reports Mr. Miller. “We know she and her team will be a valuable asset and support resource for our agents and their fellow Premier Providers.” Mr. Miller is the CEO of CSRA HOME CONNECTIONS, a subsidiary of CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty.
AUGUSTA, GA

