The weather is extremely dry and warm right now and will be for the next couple of weeks according to, WGME Channel 13. A brush fire took place recently in Cumberland on Wednesday. This fire is currently being investigated by officials, as the article states. It's been reported that officials were working on this for a while because the blaze did spread into the woods and reached up to 100 feet.

CUMBERLAND, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO