Mary Waters on Georgia’s Record Trade Numbers

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced the recipients of the 2022 GLOBE Award. Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2021, the 25 GLOBE winners collectively exported to 70 countries.
Is an oyster livestock? What exactly are the potential land-based components of marine oyster farms? Where might these activities be located, and how can communities adjust their land use codes to provide for them?. Those are just a few questions coastal communities face as oyster farming, or oyster mariculture, grows...
The Georgia Department of Education is continuing its work to ensure school districts have the cybersecurity infrastructure and resources they need – an essential step to safeguard student data, particularly in a national environment when cybersecurity breaches are on the rise. At its May meeting, the State Board of...
Comments / 0