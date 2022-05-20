ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mary Waters on Georgia’s Record Trade Numbers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Waters is Deputy Commissioner of International Trade with the Georgia...

Twenty-Five Georgia Companies Recognized for Expanding into 70 International Markets in 2021

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced the recipients of the 2022 GLOBE Award. Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2021, the 25 GLOBE winners collectively exported to 70 countries.
GEORGIA STATE
GaDOE Again Expands Cybersecurity Resources for School Districts

The Georgia Department of Education is continuing its work to ensure school districts have the cybersecurity infrastructure and resources they need – an essential step to safeguard student data, particularly in a national environment when cybersecurity breaches are on the rise. At its May meeting, the State Board of...
GEORGIA STATE

