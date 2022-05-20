ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Presents Jazz 101

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

The 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is held Memorial Day weekend at Piedmont Park – from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, 2022. In addition to five show-stopping performances each day on the Meadow Stage, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs presents Jazz 101. Jazz 101...

Fulton County’s Courthouse Receives Prestigious Award

Fulton County has received a distinguished honor. The Façade Restoration completed at the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse was selected for an Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission. The award was presented the 2022 Design Awards on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 55 Trinity Avenue, Atlanta, GA. 30303.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HGOR Receives Two Awards of Excellence

In pursuit of advancing environmental stewardship, HGOR received TWO Awards of Excellence, highlighting significance of sustainability and resilience in public place design. 2022 Atlanta Urban Design Commission (UDC) Award of Excellence: Sustainable Design. Two of Atlanta's most adored public places faced a challenge. Design-build team HGOR, master planner and lead...
ATLANTA, GA
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Appoints Sarah Kirsch to Manage Affordable Housing Portfolios

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta names Atlanta housing veteran Sarah Kirsch as the managing director of the organization’s affordable housing investment portfolios, the Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund (AAHF), and the GoATL Affordable Housing Fund. Launched in 2020, the AAHF mobilizes private sector funds and deploys low-cost capital to scale...
ATLANTA, GA
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Makes $3.6M Gift to Big Brothers Bis Sisters of Metro Atlanta

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta announced today its aim to transform mentorship in local communities with an unprecedented gift of $3.6 million. The gift, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, supports the organization in furthering its mission to ensure young people have access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime.
ATLANTA, GA
Metro Atlanta Chamber Named Newest Honoree in Georgia Business History Initiative

The Georgia Historical Society welcomed the Metro Atlanta Chamber as the newest member of the Georgia Business History initiative at a ceremony and historical marker unveiling on May 19, 2022, at its headquarters in Atlanta. The Metro Atlanta Chamber is a 163-year-old organization that represents businesses, colleges and universities, and nonprofits across the 29-county region that makes up the nation’s ninth-largest market.
ATLANTA, GA
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Continues Expansion in Atlanta Office with Additions to Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Practices

Chamberlain Hrdlicka welcomes Associates Chadd Reynolds and Katie Fish to the firm’s Atlanta office. Reynolds joins the Commercial Litigation practice, which offers clients established expertise in a variety of commercial-related disciplines ranging from business, construction and employment litigation to trademark, copyright and patent infringement, to name a few. Fish joins the Real Estate practice, alongside a group of seasoned attorneys with strong real estate backgrounds in residential, commercial and industrial cases. These attorneys are the latest additions to Chamberlain’s rapidly growing Atlanta office.
ATLANTA, GA
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Member of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed one new member to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its community lending and affordable housing mission, and works closely with the board of directors and management to ensure the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met. There are 15 seats on FHLBank Atlanta’s Council.
ATLANTA, GA
Two Eco-Events Made Big Impacts This Spring in Gwinnett

On the heels of its “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation About Litter” livestream event in March that featured a facilitated forum of subject matter experts and local citizens, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) demonstrated that it’s not just here to “talk the talk.” With a pair of eco-focused events – its Earth Day Recycling Event and Great Gwinnett Wetlands – the Keep America Beautiful affiliate clearly illustrated that it’s here to “walk the walk.” Both events – hosted in April and May – enjoyed impressive results while engaging Gwinnett County residents to do their part on behalf of the community and the environment.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Controversial UK Brewpub Giant Announces August Opening on the Beltline in Atlanta

After revealing plans for an Atlanta location along the Eastside Beltline last June, UK brewpub giant BrewDog should open later this summer. Located at the Stove Works complex across from Krog Street Market, the sprawling brewpub features 28 taps offering local beers and beers brewed on site, a full kitchen serving standard pub fare, a beer school, indoor fire pits, and a large outdoor seating area. See more.
ATLANTA, GA
Celebrating the 2022 Georgia Titan 100

TitanCEO celebrated the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 presented by Wipfli on May 12th, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall!. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. The inaugural Georgia Titan 100 Awards brought together over 400 of the region's most esteemed leaders. Congratulations to the 100 Titan honorees, you truly encapsulate what it means to be a Titan through your tenacity, vision, passion, and influence throughout Georgia and beyond.
ATLANTA, GA
Witherite Law Group Awarded More Than $50k to South ATL High School Students

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently awarded $52,500 to 21 graduating seniors from South Atlanta High School through the "Making a Difference" Scholarship. Each recipient was awarded a $2,500 scholarship, which they can renew annually if they maintain a 2.0 GPA and take at least twelve credit hours. Created in 2016 by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, the "Making a Difference" Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. The partnership with South Atlanta High School started just four years ago and in that time Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have awarded 88 scholarships, an investment of approximately $880,000 in the South Atlanta High School community as students renew each year.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta REALTORS Releases April 2022 Statistics on Housing Market

Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its April 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
Taser Maker Invests in Atlanta Startup Founded by Former Navy Officer

Atlanta security software company Fusus aims to help law enforcement officers solve crime through a platform that gives them access to public and private video sources. The mission of the company is to help law enforcement provide a more efficient and immediate response while helping communities become actively engaged in their own security, said CEO Chris Lindenau. See more.
ATLANTA, GA
City Extends Enforcement Action for Short-Term Rental Operators

The Department of City Planning is extending enforcement action for Short-Term Rental operators from June 1, 2022, to September 6, 2022, as the City has determined that implementation of Ordinance 22-0-1241 may require further consideration. The extension allows current short-term rental operators additional time to apply for the license before code enforcement begins.
ATLANTA, GA
Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC)

The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative, managed by the U.S. Department of Labor, provides enhanced training and support activities to dislocated workers, new entrants in the workforce, incumbent workers, and individuals affected by substance use disorder returning to work in the Appalachian* and Delta regions. The U.S. Department...
GEORGIA STATE

