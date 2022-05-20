Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Presents Jazz 101

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently awarded $52,500 to 21 graduating seniors from South Atlanta High School through the "Making a Difference" Scholarship. Each recipient was awarded a $2,500 scholarship, which they can renew annually if they maintain a 2.0 GPA and take at least twelve credit hours. Created in 2016 by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, the "Making a Difference" Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. The partnership with South Atlanta High School started just four years ago and in that time Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have awarded 88 scholarships, an investment of approximately $880,000 in the South Atlanta High School community as students renew each year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO