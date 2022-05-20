ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Dirty Dog's Car Wash Expands to Kennesaw

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

Dirty Dog’s Car Wash (Dirty Dog’s) will acquire a Cactus Car Wash in Kennesaw to open itsthird location at 1585 Crater Lake Drive this July. This will be Dirty Dog’s second location in Georgia, after Calhoun, and the company plans to make significant improvements to the facility to enhance the customer...

