Toledo, OH

Motorist shot near downtown Toledo identified

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Police have identified the motorist shot Thursday after stopping him for driving erratically in downtown Toledo.

Terry Carpenter, of the 1200 block of Moore Street, was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown after being struck by gunfire while driving his car, according to Toledo police.

Mr. Carpenter and another driver were seen driving “erratically” before police stopped his car at Jefferson Avenue and 17th Street.

Police believe that the shooting happened near Hawley Street and the two vehicles separated at Dorr Street, the report said.

