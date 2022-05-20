ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You can unlock hidden iPhone features using codes typed into your keypad

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUKTC_0fkrIrwA00

YOU can access a number of handy iPhone features using little-known codes that you plug into your keypad.

The hack works whether you have an old or new iPhone and lets you find stronger cellular signal, block outgoing calls, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x0Ea_0fkrIrwA00
All the codes are typed in on your regular call keypad Credit: Alamy

We've rounded up some of the best codes for you to try.

Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location.

How to access iPhone IMEI

Your International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is the unique number associated with your smartphone.

Sometimes you can be asked for this if you want to unlock an iPhone to use another network.

The number is also useful if you're trying to find a lost or stolen iPhone.

To find your IMEI number, go to your dial pad and enter *#06#.

The number should just appear on your screen.

Code to find stronger signal

A viral YouTube video explains how a "secret sub-menu" on your iPhone can turn your signal bars into numbers so you can see when your signal is getting better or worse.

In the voice over users are instructed to go to their iPhone keypad and enter the code: "*3001#12345#*".

One you've typed out all those symbols and numbers you then click the green call button.

A hidden menu should pop up on which you're instructed to click "LTE".

The presenter then clicks "Serving Cell Meas".

The video explains how the number you see at the top should be as close to zero as possible to indicate good service strength.

If you move your phone around you should notice the number change.

Apparently "negative 50" or "negative 40" means good service.

However, "negative 140" means no service at all.

Divert incoming calls

There's different codes for this depending the situation of the call that you want to divert.

If you want to divert a call when you don't answer dial *61*.

To divert a call when your iPhone is unreachable dial *62*.

If you want to divert a call when your iPhone is busy then dial *67*.

Next, enter the number you want the calls to be diverted to and type # and then the green dial button.

To deactivate, dial the code you initially typed and press call.

How to hide Caller ID on iPhone

If you want to ring someone and not have your Caller ID show up then enter *67 or try #31# if you're outside the US.

Enter the number of the person you're calling including the area code.

Then, click the green dial button.

Minutes left on your contract

This one is useful if you're worried about overspending on your contract.

Just dial *646#.

Prevent outgoing calls on iPhone

This one has a few steps.

Dial *33* and then enter your PIN followed by a #.

Tap the green dial button.

This feature could be useful if you're letting someone borrow your iPhone but don't want them to make outgoing calls.

Enable or disable call waiting

This can inform you when someone else if trying to ring you when you're already on a call.

To make sure this is enabled, dial *43# and then click the green dial button.

To disable to feature, dial #43#.

