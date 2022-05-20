ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NRL star Braith Anasta reveals the 'embarrassing' way he first met his fiancée Rachael Lee: 'I walked out without saying a word'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Braith Anasta has shared details of his first meeting with his now-fiancée Rachael Lee.

The former NRL star says that the 33-year-old personal trainer caught his eye in a local café.

The 40-year-old's mate then slipped Rachael a note containing the footballer's number when he went to the bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJGdW_0fkrIq3R00
In love: Braith Anasta has shared details of his first meeting with his now-fiancée Rachael Lee. The former NRL star says that the 33-year-old personal trainer caught his eye in a local café. Both pictured 

'I was so embarrassed he did that, I walked out without saying a word,' Braith told The Daily Telegraph on Friday.

'A week later I got a text message from Rachael and our first date was making a hat for Addison's (Rachael's son) Easter hat parade.'

The former athlete says that they have now settled into a happy family life together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNq9u_0fkrIq3R00
Cheeky: The 40-year-old's mate then slipped Rachael a note containing the footballer's number when he went to the bathroom

'Now we're the Brady Bunch. I dropped them all to school this morning and that's what working on a nightly show allows me to do and that's what I love' he said.

The couple have been happy together ever since, and got engaged 2019.

They share daughter Gigi, four, while Braith has a daughter Aleeia, eight, with ex-wife Jodi Gordon, 37.

Rachael Lee has a son, Addison, 11, from a previous relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220dw1_0fkrIq3R00
Family: The pair share daughter Gigi, four. Braith has a daughter Aleeia, eight, with ex-wife Jodi Gordon, 37. Rachael Lee has a son, Addison, 11, from a previous relationship. All pictured

Due to the pandemic, it seems the couple have had to put their nuptials on hold.

Back in January 2020, Rachael documented her trip to the bridal dress store on Instagram.

At the time, she shared snaps of herself while trying on a glamorous gown by Sydney-based designer J.Andreatta.

The bride-to-be also revealed that she and Braith are considering hosting their wedding on a 'Greek Island.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkbCm_0fkrIq3R00
Soon: Due to the pandemic, it seems the couple have had to put their nuptials on hold. Back in January 2020, Rachael documented her trip to the bridal dress store on Instagram

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

