Power Rangers star Austin St John faces 20 years in jail accused of ‘stimulus loans fraud’ as fans fear for cast reunion

POWER Rangers star Austin St John is facing a 20-year jail sentence after being accused of taking part in a multi-million dollar stimulus fraud scheme.

The actor - real name Jason Lawrence Geiger - is one of 18 people named in a federal indictment, charged with violations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Texas.

According to the indictment, St John allegedly conspired in a scheme to create businesses or use existing ones to submit applications fraudulently to the Small Business Administration to get Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding.

It's alleged the defendants managed to obtain 16 loans or more and at least $3.5million.

Fans fear plans for a reunion of the original Power Rangers to celebrate the 30th anniversary may have to be ditched as, if convicted, the 47-year-old could be made to serve 20 years in federal prison.

All actors from the show were asked to come together by Hasbro, but St John's legal issues have cast doubt over whether it will still go ahead.

Prosecutors claim St John - best known for playing the show's original Red Power Ranger - and his co-defendants paid ringleaders of the scheme and spent cash on personal purchases.

A release from the Department of Justice in the Eastern District of Texas states 18 defendants have either been arrested or summoned for appearance before a federal magistrate judge

It reads: "According to the indictment, the defendants, led by Michael Hill and Andrew Moran, are alleged to have executed a scheme to defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration's (SBA's) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"Hill is alleged to have recruited co-conspirators to use an existing business or create a business to submit applications to obtain PPP funding.

"Once enlisted, Moran is alleged to have assisted his co-conspirators with the application paperwork, including fabricating supporting documentation and submitting the application through the online portals.

"On the applications, the defendants are alleged to have misrepresented material information such as the true nature of their business, the number of employees, and the amount of payroll."

According to the indictment, based on the "material representations", the SBA and other institutions approved and issues loans to the defendants.

It continues: "Once in receipt of the fraudulently obtained funds, the defendants did not use the money as intended, such as to pay employee salaries, cover fixed debt or utility payments, or continue health care benefits for employees.

"Instead, the defendants typically paid Hill and Moran, transferred money to their personal accounts, and spent the funds on various personal purchases."

The government set up the Paycheck Protection Program to dish out loans using taxpayer money to support small businesses and their workers hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than $349billion worth of forgivable loans were set aside by the US treasury to help small businesses pay their employees during the crisis.

St John shot to fame when he was cast as teen superhero Jason Lee Scott in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - the first installment of the franchise that debuted on Fox Kids in 1993.

He left the show midway through the second season with two other co-stars, before reprising the role in the fourth season and second movie.

He has also appeared in movies such as A Walk with Grace and Monsters At Large.

